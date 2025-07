Photo : YONHAP News

A Seoul court has ruled that former President Yoon Suk Yeol must compensate citizens who suffered psychological harm from the December 3 martial law incident.Judge Lee Seong-bok of the Seoul Central District Court on Friday awarded damages to 105 citizens, including a plaintiff identified as Mr. Lee, ordering Yoon to pay 100-thousand won, approximately 77 U.S. dollars, to each person.The judge stated that the plaintiffs, as members of the public, clearly experienced emotional distress from the incident, including fear, anxiety, frustration, and shame.The plaintiffs filed the lawsuit last December, claiming they had suffered mental anguish due to the attempted imposition of martial law.