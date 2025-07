Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea raised travel alerts for border regions of Thailand and Cambodia following the latest armed clash between the two countries amid a longstanding territorial dispute.Seoul's foreign ministry said as of noon Friday, a special travel advisory was put in place for the Thai provinces of Surin, Buri Ram, Si Sa Ket and Ubon Ratchathani, and the Cambodian provinces of Oddar Meanchey and Preah Vihear.The special advisory, which recommends South Korean nationals to refrain from traveling to or to leave designated areas, will be effective for 90 days with possibility for extension.Travel warning was raised to Level Two for three Thai border provinces and five on the Cambodian side, advising people against nonessential travel.