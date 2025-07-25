PPP Panel to Seek 3-Yr. Suspension for 2 Senior Party Members

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition People Power Party's(PPP) party inspection committee will request an ethics panel to take disciplinary action against former party interim chief Kwon Young-se and Lee Yang-soo, former head of the party's election management committee, over a failed attempt to change party candidacy ahead of the June 4 presidential election.Committee chair Yoo Il-joon on Friday announced the outcome of the inspection regarding the attempt to change candidacy from Kim Moon-soo, who was elected through a party primary, to former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo less than a month before the election.The inspection committee intends to seek a three-year party membership suspension for both Kwon and Lee.Yoo said his committee concluded that Kwon and the rest of the then-party leadership's attempt to change candidacy through a party member vote, citing Act 74 Clause 2 of the party constitution, had no grounds according to the party constitution and regulation.Act 74 Clause 2 stipulates that when there is a substantive reason, matters concerning the election of a presidential candidate can be reviewed by the party election management committee and decided by the Supreme Council or an emergency steering committee.While Kwon and others took issue with Kim's lukewarm attitude toward merging candidacy with Han as he had previously promised, the motion was eventually voted down by party members.