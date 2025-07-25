Menu Content

72% Apply for 'Consumption Coupons' in First 5 Days, 6.57 Tln Won Total

Written: 2025-07-26 12:40:54Updated: 2025-07-26 14:16:35

Photo : YONHAP News

Some 36-point-43 million people in the country, or 72 percent of those eligible, applied for the government’s living expense payouts within the first five days of applications, with the total amount reaching six-point-57 trillion won, or around four-point-75 billion U.S. dollars.

According to the interior ministry on Saturday, Incheon had the highest application rate at 77 percent for the so-called "consumption coupons," while Seoul posted 72-point-one percent. South Jeolla Province had the lowest rate at 66-point-one percent.

Of the applicants, 26-point-97 million people chose to receive the payouts on their debit or credit cards, three-point-22 million on prepaid cards, and five-point-65 million as regional gift certificates.

The payouts, ranging from 150-thousand to 450-thousand won per person depending on household income and area of residence, can be used through November 30.

Applications will remain open until 6 p.m. on September 12.
