Seoul Seeks Last-Minute Deal as Aug. 1 Deadline for Tariff Talks Looms

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: With the U.S. reciprocal tariffs set to take effect on August 1, Seoul’s top officials are making last-ditch efforts to win an exemption—or at least a reduced rate—in line with national interests. The White House says negotiations with South Korea remain “productive.”Our Yun Sohyang has more.Report: U.S. President Donald Trump has said he hopes to finalize most tariff negotiations with trade partners by August 1, when Washington’s reciprocal tariffs are scheduled to take effect. In response, Seoul is ramping up efforts to secure a comprehensive deal to adjust the 25-percent tariff.South Korea's Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy Kim Jung-kwan and U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick wrapped up two days of talks late Friday at Lutnick’s residence in New York.Kim is said to have presented a more advanced proposal, based on the discussions held at an emergency trade strategy meeting chaired by Presidential Chief of Staff Kang Hoon-sik on Friday.The proposal reportedly sought to make additional progress on key issues, including South Korea's investment in the U.S. and easing non-tariff barriers on products like beef and rice.However, Lutnick is believed to have demanded additional concessions from Seoul, and the two sides have yet to reach a deal, with a need for further consultations.Kim is expected to report the outcome of the discussions to officials in Seoul, after which the presidential office will likely review and determine the South Korean side’s next course of action.The White House, meanwhile, said the Trump administration is continuing “productive” negotiations with South Korea to reduce what it calls “unfair” trade barriers and improving market access for American companies, according to Yonhap.Yun Sohyang, KBS WORLD Radio news.