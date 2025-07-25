N. Korea to Hold Events to Celebrate 72nd Anniv. of 'Victory Day'

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea is set to hold a series of events on Saturday to mark the 72nd anniversary of the signing of the Korean War Armistice Agreement, which it calls "Victory Day," to celebrate what it claims was a victory in the “Liberation War" against U.S.-led forces.According to the North's state-run Korean Central News Agency(KCNA), an evening party for youths and an artillery salute are scheduled to take place at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang starting at 9 p.m. Saturday, on the eve of the anniversary.The KCNA said war veterans from around the country have been arriving in the capital by train and bus since Friday to take part in the celebrations, adding that regime leader Kim Jong-un sent gifts to the veterans' homes.It remains unclear whether Kim will attend the events.In 2023, North Korea held a nighttime military parade to mark the 70th anniversary, inviting then-Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chinese Communist Party Politburo member Li Hongzhong in a show of solidarity with Moscow and Beijing.