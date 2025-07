Photo : YONHAP News

With heat wave warnings in place nationwide, scorching conditions are set to continue on Sunday.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA), morning lows will range from 22 to 28 degrees Celsius on Sunday.Daytime highs are forecast to hit 37 degrees in Seoul, 36 degrees in Daejeon and Gwangju, and 35 degrees in Daegu and Gangneung.The KMA said the heat wave will likely peak in the capital region on Sunday, with temperatures soaring to around 37 degrees.While most areas will see clear, sunny skies, rain is expected on Jeju Island.