Seoul Swelters as Heat Wave Warnings Blanket Nation

Photo : YONHAP News

Heat wave advisories have been issued for all regions in South Korea except Taebaek City, as the capital braces for the highest temperatures of the year.In Seoul, temperatures have surpassed 38 degrees Celsius in some areas as of 4:40 pm Saturday.A heat wave advisory is currently in place for Yeoncheon, while heat wave warnings have been issued for all other areas in Gyeonggi Province.Gyeonggi Province has activated emergency response teams, requested adjustments to outdoor sports events, and is monitoring for heat-related illnesses.The national heat wave crisis alert remains at its highest level of 'severe,' with the Interior Ministry maintaining a Level 1 response at the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters, which was activated on Friday to coordinate emergency measures nationwide.Local governments have also been instructed to bolster response systems by expanding access to cooling shelters and distributing air-conditioning equipment.Details on the locations and operations of cooling shelters can be found on the National Disaster Safety Portal.Heat wave updates and safety guidelines are also available on the KBS Disaster Portal.