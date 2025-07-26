U.S. Expresses Interest in Shipbuilding as Seoul Convenes Emergency Trade Meeting

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s top trade and industry officials have reported to the presidential office that Washington expressed strong interest in shipbuilding cooperation during their latest round of talks, as Seoul pushes to finalize a trade deal before the August 1 tariff deadline.According to the presidential office on Saturday, industry minister Kim Jung-kwan briefed officials on his recent meeting with U.S. commerce secretary Howard Lutnick, which took place late Friday. Kim said the U.S. side showed strong interest in bilateral cooperation in the shipbuilding sector.His report was delivered during an emergency trade strategy meeting at the presidential office, chaired by policy chief Kim Yong-beom and national security adviser Wi Sung-lac.The meeting was attended by key figures, including deputy prime minister and finance minister Koo Yoon-cheol, foreign minister Cho Hyun, and other senior officials from relevant ministries.The presidential office also said that Koo and Cho are scheduled to meet U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Secretary of State Marco Rubio next week.The top office reaffirmed its commitment to making every effort to reach an agreement with Washington before the August 1 deadline.