Photo : YONHAP News

The number of foreign nationals residing in South Korea for study, work, or tourism reached an all-time high in June.According to the Ministry of Justice on Sunday, the foreign resident population stood at two-point-73 million at the end of June, marking a one-point-five percent increase from the previous month.Of the total, two-point-one million were long-term residents who had registered or reported their residence with authorities, while approximately 620-thousand were short-term visitors.By nationality, Chinese nationals comprised the largest group at 972-thousand, followed by Vietnamese with 341-thousand, Americans with 196-thousand, Thais with 173-thousand and Uzbeks with 98-thousand.Nearly half of all foreign residents were in their 20s and 30s, while those in their 40s accounted for 16-point-seven percent.