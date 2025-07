Photo : YONHAP News

The scorching heat gripping South Korea is expected to persist into Monday, with heat wave advisories in effect for most regions.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA), morning temperatures will range from 21 to 28 degrees Celsius, while daytime highs are forecast to reach 37 degrees in Seoul, 36 degrees in Daejeon, and 35 degrees in Gwangju, Daegu, and Gangneung.The KMA has urged elderly individuals and other vulnerable groups to remain indoors and stay hydrated to prevent heat-related illnesses. Temperatures are expected to peak around 37 degrees in the capital region and other western regions.While clear skies are forecast for most of the country through Sunday and Monday, Jeju Island will remain cloudy, with rain continuing through Monday morning.Additionally, brief showers are expected in parts of southwestern Gyeonggi and South Chungcheong Provinces on Monday afternoon.