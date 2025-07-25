N. Korea Marks Victory Day without Kim's Usual Rhetoric against US, S. Korea

Photo : Yonhap News / KCNA

North Korea held a series of events on Saturday to mark the 72nd anniversary of the signing of the Korean War Armistice Agreement, which it calls "Victory Day," to celebrate what it claims was a victory in the "Liberation War" against U.S.-led forces.According to the North's state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on Sunday, an evening party for youths and an artillery salute took place at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang the previous day, on the eve of the anniversary.North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has occasionally delivered speeches on the occasion of Victory Day, using them to issue harsh messages against the United States and South Korea or to declare his commitment to strengthening the country's nuclear capabilities.This year, however, no such remarks were reported by North Korean state media.In a speech marking Victory Day in 2022, Kim harshly criticized the newly launched South Korean government, directly mentioning then-President Yoon Suk Yeol by name.Kim attended Victory Day events and gave speeches for two consecutive years in 2020 and 2021, but has not delivered any speeches on the occasion since 2023.