Economy

Tariff Deadline Looms as S. Korea, US Head into Last-Minute Talks

Written: 2025-07-27 13:31:36Updated: 2025-07-27 13:45:38

Tariff Deadline Looms as S. Korea, US Head into Last-Minute Talks

Photo : YONHAP News

With the August 1 tariff deadline fast approaching, South Korea and the United States are heading into a decisive week of high-stakes negotiations.

According to related authorities on Sunday, the government is making an all-out effort to strike a trade deal with the U.S. before the deadline.

Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan and Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo met Thursday in Washington, D.C. with United States Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer. 

The industry minister continued talks with Lutnick on Friday in New York. 

Separate talks between Finance Minister Koo Yun-cheol and U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, originally scheduled for last Friday but postponed, are expected to take place this week.

Observers note that South Korea's shipbuilding industry may play a key role in the final phase of discussions.

The presidential office said on Saturday that Washington expressed strong interest in shipbuilding collaboration during the most recent round of talks.
