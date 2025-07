Photo : EPA / Yonhap News

Russia is set to begin direct passenger flights between Moscow and North Korea's capital, Pyongyang, starting Sunday.According to Reuters on Sunday, the first flight is scheduled to depart Sheremetyevo Airport at 7 p.m., based on the airport's timetable.Last month, Russian charter airline Nordwind applied for a license to operate the route twice weekly. Earlier this month, the Russian Federal Air Transport Agency, Rosaviatsiya, granted the necessary permit.The Russian Transport Ministry stated that, initially, flights will run once a month to help cultivate stable demand.According to Russia's RIA state news agency on Sunday, the eight-hour journey will be operated by a Boeing 777-200ER aircraft with a capacity of 440 passengers.