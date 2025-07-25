S. Korea's Manufacturing Share Ranks Second Highest in OECD

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea ranks second among members of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) in terms of manufacturing's share of gross domestic product (GDP).According to the National Assembly Budget Office on Sunday, manufacturing accounted for 27-point-six percent of the country's GDP in 2023, well above the OECD average of 15-point-eight percent.This heavy reliance on manufacturing and exports has raised concerns that reciprocal tariffs from the United States could have wide-reaching impacts on the country's industrial sectors.Although the share of manufacturing in South Korea's GDP declined slightly from 30-point-two percent in 2015 to just under 28 percent in 2023, it still outpaces traditional manufacturing powerhouses like Japan and Germany, which each posted around 20 percent last year.Ireland recorded the highest manufacturing share among OECD members at 31 percent, largely due to its role as a global production base for multinational pharmaceutical and high-value-added firms.