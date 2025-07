Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea has said it has no interest in any proposals for reconciliation from South Korea.Kim Yo-jong, the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, made that position clear in a statement carried by the North’s state Korean Central News Agency on Monday.It is the first time the North has issued an official response to the Lee Jae Myung administration’s peace overtures.Lee, who took office on June 4, suspended loudspeaker propaganda broadcasts at the inter-Korean border and banned the launch of anti-Pyongyang leaflets by activists.Kim Yo-jong said there is no reason for the North to praise South Korea for turning back from what it should never have done in the first place.She stressed that whatever policy is established in Seoul and whatever proposal is made, North Korea is not interested and will not be sitting down with South Korea as there is nothing to discuss.