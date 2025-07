Photo : Reuters / Yonhap News

U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick says his country will announce the results of a national security investigation into imports of semiconductors in two weeks.Lutnick conveyed the information to reporters on Sunday after U.S. President Donald Trump and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced a trade agreement in Scotland.Lutnick said the investigation was one of the key reasons the European Union sought to negotiate a broader trade agreement with the U.S.The commerce secretary said the U.S. will bring semiconductor production back to the United States.Trump also said many companies from Taiwan and elsewhere are moving operations to the U.S. to avoid tariffs.