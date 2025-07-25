Menu Content

Politics

Special Counsel Attempts to Raid Reform Party Chair’s Residence

Written: 2025-07-28 09:36:33Updated: 2025-07-28 13:20:02

Photo : YONHAP News

The special counsel team investigating corruption allegations against former first lady Kim Keon-hee is attempting to raid the residence of Lee Jun-seok, chairman of the minor conservative Reform Party. 

The team, led by Min Joong-ki, sent prosecutors and investigators to Lee’s home in Seoul’s Nowon District on Monday to secure documents and files from his computer. 

With the evidence secured from the raid, the team is expected to verify the details of a meeting held February 29, 2024, at Chilbul Temple in the southeastern county of Hadong ahead of the general elections on April 10.

Lee and Reform Party floor leader Chun Ha-ram met with power broker Myung Tae-kyun and former People Power Party lawmaker Kim Young-sun at the temple. 
 
In the meeting, Rep. Kim is suspected of having discussed joining the Reform Party and receiving a proportional representation nomination in return for exposing the then-first lady’s interference in the nomination process.
