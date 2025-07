Photo : AP / Yonhap News

Russia’s first direct flight from Moscow to Pyongyang reportedly took off Sunday evening.According to the website of Sheremetyevo Airport, the inaugural flight, operated by Nordwind Airlines, departed from the airport at 7:25 p.m. Sunday, carrying over 400 passengers.Tickets cost 45-thousand rubles, or 570 dollars, for the eight-hour flight on a Boeing 777-200ER aircraft.Russian Deputy Transport Minister Vladimir Poteshkin said on Telegram that for the first time in more than 70 years of diplomatic relations, Russia was launching direct flights between the capitals of the two countries.A Nordwind Airlines employee reportedly called it a “historic event” that strengthens the bond between the two nations.The first return flight from Pyongyang to Moscow is scheduled for Tuesday.