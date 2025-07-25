Realmeter: Lee’s Approval Rating Falls for Second Consecutive Week to 61.5%

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung’s approval rating fell for the second consecutive week in a recent poll.In a survey conducted by Realmeter on two-thousand-508 adults nationwide from Monday to Friday last week, 61-point-five percent of respondents said Lee is doing a good job.Meanwhile, 33 percent said he is performing poorly, while five-point-five percent were unsure.The percentage of respondents with a positive view of the president dropped by zero-point-seven percentage point from the previous week, while the corresponding negative figure rose by zero-point-seven percentage point.The survey, commissioned by the Energy Business Newspaper, had a confidence level of 95 percent with a margin of error of plus or minus two percentage points.In a separate survey on the approval ratings of political parties, the ruling Democratic Party led with 50-point-eight percent, unchanged from the previous poll, while the opposition People Power Party rose one-point-six percentage points to 29 percent.The survey had a confidence level of 95 percent with a margin of error of plus or minus three-point-one percentage points.