Samsung Electronics has struck a 16-point-five billion dollar agreement to produce chips for an undisclosed client.In a regulatory filing on Monday, the South Korean tech giant announced that it signed a foundry contract worth 22-point-76 trillion won.The contract is equivalent to seven-point-six percent of Samsung’s 2024 revenue, which was 300-point-87 trillion won.Samsung said the contract starts July 24 and runs through December 31, 2033.The name of the client and other details remain confidential, but industry insiders speculate that it is likely a major U.S. tech company.