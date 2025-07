Photo : YONHAP News

The scorching heat is expected to continue for the time being.According to the weather authorities, temperatures are forecast to rise to around 37 degrees Celsius in Seoul and the western part of the country on Monday.The heat wave is likely to continue through the middle of the week.The Korea Meteorological Administration predicts that temperatures will gradually start to drop later in the week as more cloudy days are expected.But many regions of the country are likely to experience heat wave conditions and tropical nights even after that.Seoul experienced nine consecutive tropical nights, with the overnight low between Sunday night and Monday morning posting 28-point-eight degrees Celsius.Gangneung, Gangwon Province, was hit by an extreme tropical night with an overnight low of 30 degrees.