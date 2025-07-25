Menu Content

Lee Presents Certificates of Appointment to 4 Cabinet Ministers, Head of Tax Agency

Written: 2025-07-28 13:10:51Updated: 2025-07-28 13:13:04

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung presented certificates of appointment to four Cabinet ministers and the head of the state tax agency after their confirmation hearing reports were adopted by the National Assembly.

The five people who received appointment certificates on Monday are Unification Minister Chung Dong-young, Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back, Oceans and Fisheries Minister Chun Jae-soo, SMEs and Startups Minister Han Seong-sook and National Tax Service Commissioner Lim Kwang-hyun.

Veterans Affairs Minister Kwon Oh-eul, who is visiting the United States to attend an event marking the anniversary of the 1953 Korean War Armistice signing, was absent.

Fifteen out of 19 Cabinet minister posts have been filled, with confirmation hearings for Culture Minister nominee Choi Hwi-young and Land Minister nominee Kim Yun-duk set for Tuesday.

The presidential office is seeking new candidates to head the education ministry and the gender equality ministry, after plagiarism allegations led to the revocation of Lee Jin-sook’s nomination as education minister and Kang Sun-woo withdrew her name from consideration for the gender equality minister post amid workplace bullying allegations.
