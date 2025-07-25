78.4% of Eligible Residents Apply for Gov’t Consumption Coupons during First Week

Photo : YONHAP News

Some 39-point-67 million people, or 78-point-four percent of all those eligible to receive government vouchers under a program to boost consumption and stimulate the economy, applied for the assistance within the first week, with the total amount reaching seven-point-12 trillion won, or around five-point-17 billion U.S. dollars.According to the interior ministry on Monday, Incheon had the highest application rate in the country for the so-called consumption coupons, 83-point-seven percent, while Seoul’s was 79-point-two percent.South Jeolla Province had the lowest rate, 70-point-four percent.Of the applicants, 29-point-73 million people chose to receive the payouts on their debit or credit cards, while three-point-22 million asked for prepaid cards and six-point-12 million selected gift certificates.The vouchers, distributed in amounts ranging from 150-thousand won to 450-thousand won per person depending on household income and area of residence, can be used through November 30.Applications will remain open until 6 p.m. on September 12.