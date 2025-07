Photo : YONHAP News

South Koreans on average sleep about eight hours a day and watch media content for nearly three hours a day.According to data from Statistics Korea on Monday, people in the country slept an average of eight hours and four minutes every night last year — some eight minutes less than in 2019, when the previous survey took place.Average nightly sleeping time, which totaled seven hours and 47 minutes in 1999, gradually rose to eight hours and 12 minutes in 2019 before declining for the first time in 2024.Teenagers slept the most, an average of eight hours and 37 minutes a night, while those in their 50s slept the least, only seven hours and 40 minutes on an average night.Use of media, including books, television and online content, accounted for the largest portion of people’s leisure time for all age groups — two hours and 43 minutes out of a total average of five hours and eight minutes.