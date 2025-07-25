Special Counsel Moves to Detain Ex-Interior Minister as Key Suspect in Martial Law Probe

Photo : YONHAP News

The special counsel team led by Cho Eun-suk is looking to detain former Interior Minister Lee Sang-min over his alleged role in the short-lived imposition of martial law in December last year.The special counsel team announced on Monday that it requested a warrant to detain Lee, who is suspected of ordering the National Fire Agency to cut power and water to local media outlets that were critical of the Yoon Suk Yeol administration.Deputy special prosecutor Park Ji-young said the team suspects Lee played a key role in an insurrection and obstructed justice, abused his authority and committed perjury.Park added that the team filed for the warrant considering the seriousness of the crime, as well as concerns Lee may destroy evidence and attempt to flee.The former minister is also accused of failing to fulfill his constitutional responsibility by not trying to dissuade former President Yoon from declaring martial law illegally.On Friday last week, the special counsel team grilled Lee for nearly 19 hours as a suspect in the case.