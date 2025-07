Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign Minister Cho Hyun held his first phone call with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Monday, marking his first official exchange with Beijing since taking office.According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the 45-minute conversation included congratulations from Wang on Cho’s appointment and a call to maintain close ties, while Cho emphasized the importance of continued cooperation.The two agreed to work toward advancing the South Korea-China strategic partnership and to use the upcoming APEC summit in Gyeongju as an opportunity to deepen bilateral relations.Cho also invited Wang to visit South Korea, and Wang responded that he will do so at a mutually convenient time.This was Cho’s second phone call with a foreign counterpart since taking office, after his conversation with Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa on Thursday last week.