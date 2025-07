Photo : YONHAP News

Culture, Sports and Tourism Minister nominee Chae Hwi-young has voiced support for allowing global platforms like Google to access South Korean map data to boost tourism.In a written response submitted to the National Assembly’s confirmation hearing on Monday, Chae said that enabling convenient access to popular navigation tools from companies like Google and Apple is important and would improve the experience of foreign tourists, revitalize regional tourism, and promote the growth of South Korea’s tourism industry.However, he cautioned against exporting high-precision map data to overseas servers, calling that a separate issue.He stressed the need for a careful approach that considers national security and the impact on domestic industries.In a 2024 co-authored book, Chae previously criticized South Korea’s ban on exporting map data, saying it hinders the development of the tourism sector.