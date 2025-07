Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign Minister Cho Hyun will visit Japan on Tuesday, where he will meet with Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa in his first overseas trip since taking office.After a one-night stay in Tokyo, Cho will travel directly to Washington for talks with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Thursday, ahead of the August 1 deadline for South Korea-U.S. tariff negotiations.The Japan visit is expected to reaffirm the importance of bilateral and trilateral cooperation among South Korea, the U.S. and Japan, and to include discussions on coordination regarding North Korea’s nuclear program.With Tokyo having concluded trade negotiations with Washington ahead of Seoul, the two ministers are also expected to exchange views on the issue.In making Japan his initial diplomatic stop, Cho previously said he wanted to break from the convention of visiting the U.S. first.