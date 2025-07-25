Musk Announces Samsung Electronics to Produce Tesla AI Chips

Photo : YONHAP News

Samsung Electronics will supply Tesla’s next-generation AI6 chip under a deal with the U.S. automaker.Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced the deal on his platform X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday local time, saying Samsung’s giant new Texas fab will be dedicated to the chip.“The strategic importance of this is hard to overstate,” Musk wrote, adding that Samsung currently makes AI4 chips and Taiwan’s TSMC will make Tesla’s newly designed AI5 chips.He said the AI5 chips were initially designed in Taiwan and later in Arizona.According to Musk, Samsung agreed to allow Tesla to assist in maximizing manufacturing efficiency, calling this a “critical point” and saying he plans to walk the line personally to accelerate the pace of progress.Musk also said the Samsung fab is not far from his house.Samsung Electronics announced on Monday, Korean Standard Time, that it signed a contract valued at over 22-point-seven trillion won, or roughly 16-point-five billion U.S. dollars, to supply semiconductors to a major global corporation.