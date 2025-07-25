President Lee to Host ‘People’s Inauguration’ on Liberation Day

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae-myung will host a special “people’s inauguration” ceremony on August 15, coinciding with the 80th anniversary of Korea’s liberation from Japanese colonial rule.Woo Sang-ho, senior presidential secretary for political affairs, announced on Monday that the event at Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul will emphasize the role of citizens as the true owners of the nation.President Lee previously forwent a formal inauguration, as there was no transition period after former President Yoon Suk Yeol was impeached, pledging instead to hold a public ceremony at a later date.Around 10-thousand specially invited guests will attend, including independence activists, industrial pioneers, rising youth leaders, and bereaved families of victims of industrial accidents and social disasters, while the general public is free to join.The event will begin with a cultural performance, and the official ceremony will follow at 9 p.m.Woo said the event will be incorporated into the already planned 80th Liberation Day cultural celebration, so there is no need for additional funds from the budget.He said foreign heads of state will not be invited, since this is not a formal inauguration ceremony, but all former South Korean presidents have been invited except Yoon, who was excluded due to ongoing legal proceedings.