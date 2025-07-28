Minister to Advise Pres. Lee to Adjust Next Month's Ulchi Freedom Shield Exercises

Photo : YONHAP News

Unification Minister Chung Dong-young said he intends to advise President Lee Jae Myung to adjust the schedule of Seoul and Washington's annual Ulchi Freedom Shield(UFS) exercises, which are set to take place next month.Speaking to reporters after paying his respects at Seoul National Cemetery on Monday, Chung answered in the affirmative when asked about the matter.The minister said that the issue is expected to be discussed during a working-level coordination meeting of the National Security Council(NSC) on Tuesday, and that a decision on the measure of either postponing or downsizing the drills will likely be announced thereafter.When asked about the feasibility of adjusting the training, which is scheduled in less than a month's time, Chung said he believes that changes can be made at Seoul's will.The minister added that the clear difference between the Lee administration policies and those of Yoon Suk Yeol government, as well as the fact that the allies' exercises are not based on a continuation of the previous South Korean administration's policies, will be taken into account.