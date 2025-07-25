Lee Admin. Seeks to Dispatch Additional Diplomatic, Trade Officials to 50 US States

Photo : YONHAP News

The Lee Jae Myung administration is seeking to dispatch additional diplomatic and trade officials to 50 U.S. states over the next five years, organized under the concept of a "Korean Desk," as part of an effort to take a customized diplomatic approach in each American state.KBS has learned that the plan, devised by the national policy planning committee serving as the transition team for the Lee administration, originated from the president's instructions to his aides.Under the plan, the Korean Desk comprises some 100 officials from the ministries of Foreign Affairs, Trade, Industry and Energy, and Agriculture, as well as from the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency(KOTRA), all of whom will be sent to the U.S. as diplomats.While existing consulates general in the U.S. mostly handle issues pertaining to the protection of South Korean nationals and visa and passport issuance, the Korean Desk is expected to focus on bridging communication with state governments on trade matters.The U.S. states of Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, and Michigan, where investment by South Korean businesses are concentrated, will be priority destinations.There is also a growing call for networking with America's Midwest, as Washington is reportedly demanding that Seoul lift non-tariff barriers on agricultural and livestock produce amid Seoul and Washington's ongoing negotiations ahead of the U.S.' reciprocal tariff enforcement.