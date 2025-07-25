Amid U.S. Tariff Caution, Seoul Shares Enjoy 4th Straight Day of Gains

Photo : YONHAP News

Despite caution surrounding negotiations over the United States' tariffs program, the benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) rose for the fourth day in a row on Monday, thanks in part to gains by Samsung Electronics.The KOSPI gained 13-point-47 points, or zero-point-42 percent, to close at three-thousand-209-point-52.Though only four days now remain until the August 1 negotiation deadline, talks between Seoul and Washington have continued, the unpredictability of whose further developments has kept investors cautious and gains modest.After the news of its signing a 16-point-five billion U.S. dollar deal to supply semiconductors to U.S. automaker Tesla, Samsung Electronics rose six-point-83 percent,with LG Energy Solution also gaining four-point-68 percent, LG Chemical one-point-95 percent, and Hanwha Aerospace zero-point 85 percent.Chipmaker SK hynix fell one-point-five percent, KB Financial six-point-99 percent, and Doosan Enerbility three-point-64 percent.The tech-heavy KOSDAQ lost two-point-55 points, or zero-point-32 percent, to close at 804-point-four.