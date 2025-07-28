Samsung Electronics Signs Foundry Deal Worth 22.8 Tln Won with Tesla

Photo : YONHAP News

Samsung Electronics and Tesla have signed a semiconductor foundry deal worth 22-point-eight trillion won, or around 16-point-five billion U.S. dollars.The South Korean tech giant announced on Monday that it secured such an order from a major customer, without disclosing that customer's identity.A regulatory filing declared that Samsung signed a foundry contract set to be completed by December 31, 2033.The contract is worth about seven-point-six percent of Samsung's total revenue of 300-point-eight trillion won last year, making it the largest chip order ever won by the company.Tesla CEO Elon Musk later announced on social media that Samsung will manufacture Tesla's next-generation A16 chip at its new semiconductor plant in Texas, adding that the tech giant agreed to allow Tesla to assist in maximizing manufacturing efficiency.Musk said the 16-point-five billion dollars is the minimum value of the contract with Samsung, and that the actual production level could multiply in the future.Bloomberg forecast that the latest deal is expected to help Samsung's foundry revenue grow by ten percent per year.Following news of the agreement with Tesla, Samsung's shares jumped almost seven percent on Monday to close at an eleven-month high of 74-thousand won.