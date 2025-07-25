S. Korea to Play Against Czech Republic in K-Baseball Series in November

Photo : YONHAP News

Under head coach Ryu Ji-hyun, the South Korean national baseball team will play two warm-up matches against the Czech Republic at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul in November.The Korea Baseball Organization(KBO) announced on Monday that it held an agreement ceremony with the Czech Baseball Association regarding the matches to be played on November 8-9.The ceremony was attended by KBO President Heo Gu-yeon and Czech Ambassador to Korea Ivan Jancarek.The scheduled warm-up matches come as part of the K-Baseball Series, which started with a match against Cuba last year and is aimed at increasing the competitiveness of the Korean team and promoting international exchanges in order to enhance the performance of the KBO League.The Czech Republic is ranked 15th in the World Baseball Softball Confederation Rankings.The upcoming warm-up matches are expected to be an opportunity for South Korea and the Czech Republic to evaluate each other, as they have both been placed in Group C, along with Japan, Australia and Taiwan, for the World Baseball Classic(WBC) games to be held in Tokyo next year.