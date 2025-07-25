Pres. Office Draws Line amid Calls to Pardon Minor Party Chief Cho Kuk

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office seemingly drew the line regarding calls by some within the ruling party, and in religious and civic groups, for a presidential pardon of former Rebuilding Korea Party leader Cho Kuk ahead of Liberation Day.At a press briefing on Monday, Senior Presidential Secretary for Political Affairs Woo Sang-ho said that, while it is true that related petitions were received, the administration has not yet begun to consider pardons for politicians as it focuses on ongoing trade negotiations with the U.S.The presidential aide said amnesty for those who were convicted of crimes while going through hardships in their livelihoods is currently under consideration.Most Venerable Jinwoo, the president of the Jogye Order of Korean Buddhism, is reported to have sent a letter to the top office, requesting that President Lee Jae Myung grant a special pardon and reinstatement for Cho to enable him to join the administration on its path toward national reforms.Cho is currently serving a two-year sentence on charges of using his influence to obtain academic favors for his children and interfering with a state investigation into a corruption case as a presidential aide.The top office earlier issued a notice that pardons are part of the president's inherent constitutional rights, and that no decision has yet been made on whether there will be pardons around the time of Liberation Day on August 15, let alone on related details.