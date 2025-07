Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Donald Trump has said he will likely implement a 15 percent or 20 percent tariff on all imports to the United States from countries that have not negotiated separate trade agreements.Trump told reporters about the latest figures on Sunday at his golf resort in Turnberry, Scotland, while sitting alongside British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.For trading partners that do not negotiate separate deals, Trump said the tariff will be somewhere in the 15 to 20 percent range, probably one of those two numbers.The U.S. has concluded trade agreements with Britain, the European Union, Japan, Vietnam, Indonesia and the Philippines.It is still in talks with other major trading partners, including South Korea, ahead of the August 1 deadline.