Kim Jong-un’s Sister: US Must Accept New Reality for Talks to Happen

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s powerful sister says that if the United States fails to accept the changed reality and remains fixated on the past, future talks will remain merely a wish on the part of the U.S.Kim Yo-jong voiced the position in a statement carried by the North’s state Korean Central News Agency on Tuesday.Mentioning a White House official’s remark that Washington remains open to dialogue with Pyongyang on the North’s denuclearization, Kim Yo-jong said it’s worth taking into account that 2025 is not 2018 or 2019.The North Korean leader and U.S. President Donald Trump held their first summit in Singapore in June 2018 and their second in Hanoi, Vietnam, in February 2019.They also met at the truce village of Panmunjeom in June 2019.Kim Yo-jong conceded in her statement that the personal relationship between her brother and the U.S. president is “not bad.”But she added that if Washington intends to use that relationship as a way to try to end the North’s nuclear weapons program, the effort will be met with mockery.She stressed that the geopolitical environment has radically changed and North Korea’s status as a nuclear weapons state is irreversible, warning that any attempt to deny this will be firmly rejected.