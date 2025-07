Photo : Reuters / Yonhap News

U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick has told the media that South Korean officials flew to Scotland to meet him for trade talks.The secretary made the disclosure on Monday during a Fox News interview, in response to a question about whether South Korea is jealous of Japan and if talks are underway.Lutnick said the officials flew to Scotland to meet with him and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer after dinner, emphasizing how eager they were to reach a deal.The South Korean officials apparently refer to Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan and Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo.The two ministers held two rounds of talks with Lutnick last week in Washington and New York and flew to Scotland after learning that Lutnick was heading there to accompany U.S. President Donald Trump.