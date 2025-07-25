Special Counsel Questions Ex-Spy Chief in Marine Death Probe

Photo : YONHAP News

Former National Intelligence Service chief Cho Tae-yong has been called in as part of the special counsel team investigation into the Yoon Suk Yeol administration’s handling of a Marine’s death during a 2023 flood rescue mission.Cho, who is accused of abusing his power and obstructing others from exercising their rights, appeared at special counsel Lee Myeong-hyeon’s office in southern Seoul around 9:20 a.m. Tuesday for questioning as a suspect.The former spy chief is one of the senior officials in attendance at a July 31, 2023, meeting where Yoon allegedly flew into a rage when he received a report on the preliminary results of the investigation into the Marine corporal’s death.When asked by reporters whether he witnessed Yoon’s fury, Cho responded only that he will cooperate with the investigation faithfully, before heading into the office to face questioning.As others who attended the same meeting have testified to the special counsel that they saw Yoon’s outburst, attention is now focused on whether Cho will reverse his earlier denials.