Finance Minister Heads to US for Last-Minute Trade Talks with Bessent

Photo : YONHAP News

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Koo Yun-cheol has vowed to make every effort to produce a mutually beneficial agreement between South Korea and the United States, as the August 1 deadline for tariff negotiations approaches.The minister made the pledge on Tuesday as he departed for Washington from Incheon International Airport.Koo told reporters that he will clearly outline the programs South Korea is preparing, as well as its domestic circumstances, and work to hold productive discussions on areas for long-term cooperation between the two nations, including the shipbuilding industry.Koo is scheduled to meet with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent in Washington on Thursday.Noting that Bessent is currently overseeing U.S. trade negotiations, Koo pledged to make all-out efforts to strike a deal while closely coordinating with Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan and Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo, who are engaging in negotiations.The meeting between Koo and Bessent is expected to serve as a final coordination session in the ongoing trade discussions between the two countries.