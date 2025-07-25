Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Yoon Defies Special Counsel’s Summons; Questioning Rescheduled for Wednesday

Written: 2025-07-29 11:42:28Updated: 2025-07-29 15:41:27

Yoon Defies Special Counsel’s Summons; Questioning Rescheduled for Wednesday

Photo : YONHAP News

Detained former President Yoon Suk Yeol has apparently defied a summons from the special counsel team investigating allegations against his wife, prompting the team to issue a second summons to appear for questioning.

Yoon, who is currently in custody at the Seoul Detention Center in Gyeonggi Province, did not show up at special counsel Min Joong-ki’s office in central Seoul for his scheduled appearance at 10 a.m. Tuesday. 

The special counsel team said it has sent a new summons, instructing Yoon to appear at 10 a.m. Wednesday. 

Yoon’s side has reportedly not submitted a notice of legal representation or a written explanation for his absence to the special prosecution team.

Min’s team summoned Yoon on Monday last week to appear for questioning this Tuesday.

Since being taken back into custody on July 10, Yoon has refused to appear for questioning by the special counsel investigating the December 3 martial law case, as well as for his criminal trial, citing health reasons.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >