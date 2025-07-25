Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Inter-Korea

S. Korea Notifies N. Korea of Intent to Repatriate Body through Panmunjeom

Written: 2025-07-29 14:11:39Updated: 2025-07-29 14:24:56

S. Korea Notifies N. Korea of Intent to Repatriate Body through Panmunjeom

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has publicly notified North Korea of its intention to repatriate a body believed to be that of a North Korean citizen through the truce village of Panmunjeom, after it was found in waters off Incheon’s Ganghwa area last month.

On Tuesday, unification ministry spokesperson Koo Byoung-sam urged Pyongyang to promptly respond via the inter-Korean communication line, saying Seoul intends to return the body and the individual’s personal effects at 3 p.m. on August 5 in the spirit of humanitarianism and brotherhood.

The ministry issued the notice through local media outlets, since cross-border communication lines have been severed amid frayed ties.

An unnamed official at the ministry added that Pyongyang is aware of the situation, as Seoul has notified the regime several times through a channel at the United Nations Command.

The male body was found June 21 near the coast of Incheon’s Ganghwa area and taken to a nearby hospital.

If the North fails to respond by August 5, the body is expected to be cremated in accordance with the local government’s guidelines on funeral arrangements for those without family or friends.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >