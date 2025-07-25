New Foreign Minister: Meeting Iwaya before Rubio Part of Pragmatic Approach to Diplomacy

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign Minister Cho Hyun, who has left for Japan to meet with his Japanese counterpart for the first time since taking office before meeting his U.S. counterpart, said his trip is not only intended to improve Seoul-Tokyo ties but also the trilateral security partnership with Washington.Prior to his departure on Tuesday, Cho said that while his decision to visit Japan first is likely unprecedented for a foreign minister, he believes it is part of the Lee Jae Myung government’s pragmatic approach to foreign policy.The minister said he plans to discuss bilateral, regional and global issues, including colonial-era issues, with Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya, but that it is important to focus on mutually beneficial issues and the development of future-oriented ties.Cho also said he will convey President Lee’s strong willingness to restore leader-level diplomacy between the two sides.Regarding his planned meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Washington on Thursday, one day before U.S. reciprocal tariffs are to take effect, Cho said he intends to provide as much support as he can in the ongoing trade negotiations.The minister said he also plans to start a comprehensive discussion on ways to modernize the Seoul-Washington alliance.