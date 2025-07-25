Extreme Heat Persists as Summer 2025 on Track to Break All Records

Photo : YONHAP News

Extreme summer heat continues to intensify across South Korea on Wednesday, with heat wave advisories and warnings in effect for all regions except the highest mountainous areas on Jeju Island.Even the high-altitude city of Taebaek, Gangwon Province, came under a heat wave alert as of 10 a.m.According to the national weather agency, the lowest temperature recorded in Seoul overnight was 27-point-six degrees Celsius, the highest in the country.The capital city has experienced ten consecutive tropical nights, when the temperature stays above 25 degrees, while the city of Seogwipo on Jeju Island has had tropical nights for two weeks straight.The extreme heat is expected to persist throughout the week, with the mercury peaking around 35 degrees during the day followed by tropical nights, potentially making this July the hottest since 1994.Looking ahead, weather experts say August will also be hotter than usual and that this summer is on track to break all heat records.