Special Counsel Finds Seized Former First Lady’s Necklace Is Fake, Investigates Possible Cover-Up

Photo : YONHAP News

The special counsel team investigating various allegations related to former first lady Kim Keon-hee has determined that a designer necklace linked to her is a counterfeit.According to KBS reporting on Tuesday, the special counsel confirmed that a Van Cleef & Arpels necklace seized Friday during a raid on the home of her brother’s mother-in-law was a counterfeit, after a recent forensic appraisal.Investigators now suspect the genuine necklace, worth an estimated 62 million won, or roughly 48-thousand U.S. dollars, may have been hidden and swapped with the fake in an attempt to construct a false alibi.They have also questioned the credibility of Kim’s claim that she wore imitation jewelry during her first official diplomatic appearance as first lady at the 2022 NATO summit in Madrid.To further investigate, the special counsel summoned Kim’s brother and his mother-in-law on Monday, and is considering possible charges of evidence tampering.The team suspects that an unidentified individual may have given the necklace and other luxury jewelry to Kim as a bribe, and has expanded the scope of the investigation to include related charges.The special counsel plans to continue the search for the genuine necklace and intends to question Kim on August 6, for which she has been formally summoned.