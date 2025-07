Photo : YONHAP News

The special counsel team investigating corruption allegations against former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s wife says it may request an arrest warrant to bring him in for questioning if he defies a summons a second time.Deputy special counsel Moon Hong-joo said in a news briefing Tuesday that Yoon didn’t appear for questioning this morning and gave no reason for his absence.Moon said the team has sent another summons to the warden of the Seoul Detention Center, where Yoon is currently in custody, requiring Yoon to appear at 10 a.m. Wednesday, and that if he doesn’t show up again, it will consider requesting a warrant for his arrest.Yoon’s side told reporters that his health has deteriorated too much for him to appear for questioning.Among other offenses, Yoon and his wife are accused of wrongfully interfering in the People Power Party’s candidate nomination process.