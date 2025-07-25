Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

Business Groups Urge National Assembly to Reconsider Labor, Corporate Law Reforms

Written: 2025-07-29 16:34:39Updated: 2025-07-29 16:51:13

Business Groups Urge National Assembly to Reconsider Labor, Corporate Law Reforms

Photo : YONHAP News

Major business organizations have voiced strong opposition to the rapid progress of corporate and labor law revisions in the National Assembly, calling the developments “deeply alarming.”

In a joint statement released Tuesday, eight economic groups, including the Federation of Korean Industries, the Korea International Trade Association and the Korea Federation of SMEs, urged lawmakers to reexamine the amendments from a national interest perspective and warned they could disrupt business operations.

They cautioned that the recent change to the Commercial Act, which expands directors’ duties and limits voting rights for major shareholders, could open the door to disruptive demands from speculative foreign investors, hindering restructuring and future growth.

The groups also criticized proposed revisions to the law on trade unions, known as the “yellow envelope” bill, for potentially expanding the right to strike and undermining labor-management stability.

They called on lawmakers to withdraw unnecessary regulations and to take seriously the challenges facing domestic businesses.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >