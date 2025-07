Photo : YONHAP News

Amid eleventh-hour negotiations between Seoul and Washington over the Donald Trump administration’s proposed tariffs, South Korean stocks reached a nearly four-year high on Tuesday.The KOSPI gained 21-point-05 points, or zero-point-66 percent, to close at three-thousand-230-point-57.Investors have been awaiting key developments in Seoul-Washington tariff talks, with the approach of the August 1 deadline for a deal before the U.S. begins imposing reciprocal tariffs, including a 25 percent duty for South Korea.Finance Minister Koo Yun-cheol spoke of intending to reach a “mutually beneficial” agreement with the U.S. upon his departure for Washington, and Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan and Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo have continued their intensive negotiations with their U.S. counterparts.The tech-heavy KOSDAQ gained zero-point-05 points, or zero-point-one percent, to close at 804-point-45.